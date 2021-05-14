LAWMAKERS Be vaccinated before oath of office

By Yiep Joseph

Civil Society Organization has called on the recently nominated 550Members of Parliament (MPs) to be vaccinated against covid-19 before starting any sitting in parliament.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Executive Director for Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) Jame David Kolok called on all the nominated Members of Parliament to get their covid-19 jab before going to parliament.

“Before the first sitting in parliament,the Ministry of Health must ensure that all the nominated members of parliament are vaccinated and they must show their certificates,” Kolok said.

“We are calling for the vaccination of the 550 members of parliament(MPs) for their safety since parliament was not meant for that big number.

“Parliament is too small to accommodate 550 honorable members,” he added.

“Vaccination will be a must, if somebody does not present certificate then he or she will not be allowed to see inside the house,” he added.

He added that MPs must get the vaccine in order to be exemplary to the citizens whom they represent in parliament before they startany work.

He called on the government to activate parliament and form the committees without any delay.

“We are calling onparliament to quickly start and establish the committees to be able to do their business,” he said.

He called on parliament to start their work immediately, pass the budget and monitor the performance of the Executives.

Mr.Kolok also urged the government to reconstitute the state assembly in order to ensure that services are delivered to the citizens.

“Since the National parliament has been reconstituted, we call on the government to put the state parliament in place since most of the services are needed in thegrassroots,” he said.

He called on the citizens to follow all the covid-19 protective measures such as keeping social distancing, wearing of facemask, use of hand sanitizers adding that the virus is real.