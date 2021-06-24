LAW MUST BE RESPECTED

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When we talk about abiding by the law, it is something like taking an oath which one must respect. The Minister for Petroleum this week visited oil fields in Bentiu in the Upper Nile region where he directed all oil companies to abide by the government directives among them, ensuring that each employed 60 percent of the locals in their units. This is not the first time the companies are being told this point-blank matter which most of them like sweeping under the table by doing the opposite. Going by history, most of the crisis in the oilfield are connected in one way or the other by denying the locals the right of employments which should not be the case in the first place. The companies are also required by law to give back to the community where they operates. These are requirements which should not be ignored and which should be obeyed for the sake of continuity. In most cases, the managements of these firms do not follow or obey the requirements resulting in continuous reminders and directives. Pollution is another eyesore in these areas which the companies are supposed to take care of, but which some do not care to attend to. Deaths of unborn children, infants and even adults have been reported and associated with negligence of the companies which should not be the case. One would wonder why should some of the managements of these companies defy or refuse to follow the laid down requirements. Do they assume to be beyond or above the law of the country? The truth is that they are not and will not be above the laws. They must be told to obey and follow the laws. There are many local youth with proper academic backgrounds who are not able to secure jobs or are doing nothing. Some of the youth comes from the areas where the oilfields are.It is unfortunate that some people still live with the illusion of being protected. This is outdated mentality which should not be carried into the 21st century. One can only be protected by the good things one does to the general public. Actually, the general public would protect such a person from any harm for the habit and character displayed. The ministry of Petroleum should continuously make impromptu visits and inspections of these oilfields to ensure that all was going on well and the directive followed to the latter. We must start by abiding by the law and then talk about developing our institutions. It cannot be the other way. There should be self and inner feeling that the law is supreme and must be obeyed. There are a number of operatives who do not follow these requirements. The government must stand up and show them who the real custodian of the laws is. They should not be left to do things the way they want and in the oilfield the hue and cry from the youth and the residents have been so much and so many that attention must be given to save them from future occurrences.