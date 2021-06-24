jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 24th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialLAW MUST BE RESPECTED
Editorial

LAW MUST BE RESPECTED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When we talk about abiding by the law, it is something like taking an oath which one must respect. The Minister for Petroleum this week visited oil fields in Bentiu in the Upper Nile region where he directed all oil companies to abide by the government directives among them, ensuring that each employed 60 percent of the locals in their units. This is not the first time the companies are being told this point-blank matter which most of them like sweeping under the table by doing the opposite. Going by history, most of the crisis in the oilfield are connected in one way or the other by denying the locals the right of employments which should not be the case in the first place. The companies are also required by law to give back to the community where they operates. These are requirements which should not be ignored and which should be obeyed for the sake of continuity. In most cases, the managements of these firms do not follow or obey the requirements resulting in continuous reminders and directives. Pollution is another eyesore in these areas which the companies are supposed to take care of, but which some do not care to attend to. Deaths of unborn children, infants and even adults have been reported and associated with negligence of the companies which should not be the case. One would wonder why should some of the managements of these companies defy or refuse to follow the laid down requirements. Do they assume to be beyond or above the law of the country? The truth is that they are not and will not be above the laws. They must be told to obey and follow the laws. There are many local youth with proper academic backgrounds who are not able to secure jobs or are doing nothing. Some of the youth comes from the areas where the oilfields are.It is unfortunate that some people still live with the illusion of being protected. This is outdated mentality which should not be carried into the 21st century. One can only be protected by the good things one does to the general public. Actually, the general public would protect such a person from any harm for the habit and character displayed. The ministry of Petroleum should continuously make impromptu visits and inspections of these oilfields to ensure that all was going on well and the directive followed to the latter. We must start by abiding by the law and then talk about developing our institutions. It cannot be the other way. There should be self and inner feeling that the law is supreme and must be obeyed. There are a number of operatives who do not follow these requirements. The government must stand up and show them who the real custodian of the laws is. They should not be left to do things the way they want and in the oilfield the hue and cry from the youth and the residents have been so much and so many that attention must be given to save them from future occurrences.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

KONYOKONYO LAND DISPUTE BE SOLVED AMICABLY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The Islamic community and traders in Konyokonyo should come to a harmonized agreement to work and trade together instead of creating protracted hostilities while they are to prioritize their existence. Their continued disagreement and dispute over who has the right to be here or there is not showing a good picture not only for the Juba residents, but the whole country. The ownership of this place should be settled immediately to allow and give peace a chance. The city council, the chamber of commerce and other key players have been...
Editorial

THE WOUND OF A FATHER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo There was one famous artists and an experienced singer called Jim Reeves. One of his famous songs was and until today is “This world is not my home l am just passing through.” This came down my memory lane after what has become the international father’s day was celebrated on Sunday. I am compelled to bring another narrative which would have been for the celebration day but which l bring today after the urge from the readership. We live in a world where...
Editorial

RUMBEK POLICE BE INVESTIGATED FOR BRUTALITY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The brutality meted out on journalists by the police in Rumbek, Lakes State over the weekend should be condemned countrywide and even worldwide. The act is taking the country back to where it had come from. The jungle laws applied by the police against four journalists including a Station Managerwhose offences emanated from their follow-up to find out what had made their local artists who double as a presenter was being detained. The four met the wrath of the policemen when the officers discovered that they had in their possession...
Editorial

Arafat Jamal, UNHCR Representative to South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Together we heal, learn and shine. Ten years ago, a nation was born, shining but asunder.  South Sudan was on the map, but millions were on the wrong sides of the borderline.  Over the past decade, the nation has lurched from hope to strife, and back again.  But if the pain of exile and displacement has been a constant, so too has the generosity of hosts towards refugees. We commemorate World Refugee Day each year on 20 June, a date chosen in tribute to the 1969 OAU Refugee Convention, and...
error: Content is protected !!