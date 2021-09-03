Law makers urged to adopt gender sensitive laws

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The National Minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare Aya Benjamin Warille urged the country’s young lawmakers to consider and adopt gender sensitive functions as a way of promoting women rights.

She said, the sustainable laws would facilitate the implementation of gender mainstreaming strategic plan in realizing tangible results at the grassroots level.

“As young parliamentarians of the newly Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) your dutyisto make sure that key laws are adopted and bills are passed in right ways,” Minister Warille advised.

She was speaking in a program organized by South Sudan Women Empowerment (SSWE) supported by United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)to strengthen young women parliamentarians.

According to the gender minister, the political parties, elections and some gender sensitive laws remained the issues that needed to be adopted into the permanent constitution.

“Thepolitical party and elections and some gender sensitive laws need adoption to the permanent constitution, as such, it is critical and timely to equip yourself and advance to promote women rights anticipation,” she said.

She added that among other key laws that the R-TNLA had to consider and adopt were the Constitutional Amendment Bills including security and economic reform laws.