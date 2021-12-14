Law makers served amendment bills for security acts, peace accord

By James Atem Kuir

Lawmakers of the National Legislature have been served with amendment bills for the incorporation of the 2018 peace accord into the current constitution and another for the repealing of security-related acts in a joint sitting held at Freedom Hall yesterday.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Reuben MadolArol presented the amendment Bills number 8 and 9, 2021 to the parliamentarians for discussion and enactment.

Minister Arol said the Amendment number (8) Bill, 2021 would amend various articles in the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 (as amended) to align with the provisions of the peace agreement.

“The purpose of this bill is to amend the transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 (as amended) to remedy changes in the constitutional amendment number 6 Act, 2020 that are inconsistent with the provisions of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,” he said.

He stated that Amendment Number (9) Bill, 2021 would change the names of the three security bills; the Police Service to National Police Service, Prison Service to Correctional Service and Fire Bridget to Correctional Service.

After the presentation, the joint session of the Council of States and Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) constituted an ad hoc committee comprising 14-members to study the bills and present them back to the parliament for debate in the span of three days.