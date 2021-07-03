jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 3rd, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialLAW AND ORDER MUST TAKE ROOT IN TORIT
Editorial

LAW AND ORDER MUST TAKE ROOT IN TORIT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Whatever it is or it takes, nobody should be allowed to hold the government hostage aimed at forcing their demand to be heard by the authorities. It should be in notice of those who are trying to force the government to do what they want that the security of a country cannot be compromised at whatever cost. The youth in Torit, Eastern Equatoria, must not let go just like that. Whoever or whatever are behind or supporting these youth must be told that they are misleading those who are considered to be the future leaders to take arms against their own kith and kin. Whatever differences that may cause discontents should be handled amicably and with dialogue given first priority. This is the same area of State where the governor was held captive by armed youth while on official duty. This cannot be hooliganism but a well-planned crime against a sitting government. It seems some people there are hell bent to bring discord and disunity in the area. It is the duty of the government to maintain or bring peace to the citizens. What is taking place in Torit is the act of a well-planned scheme which should not be taken lightly. The authority must stand up not to be hoodwinked and crack the whip to bring sanity and order in the area. Thorough investigations should be launched immediately to bring the culprits to book without hesitation because nobody knows or understand the agenda driving these youth to hooliganism. Theories being advanced are only adding paraffin to fire which should not be encouraged. Indeed if the youth feel left out of NGOs employments there are better ways of sending or passing their grievances. Not to take arms and issues orders which are only harmful to the common-man, among them their families. Let law and order take precedent above all other things.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Coexistence

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com “We must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools” said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Coexistence is a state in which two or more groups are living together while respecting their differences and resolving their conflicts nonviolently. Coexistence work is that which brings individuals, communities, and/or nations away from violence, destructive conflict, and towards social cohesion, and this includes efforts that aim to address past wrongs, search for justice and forgiveness, build/rebuild communities, and explore ways for community...
Editorial

YOUTH SHOULD LEARN HOW TO ENGAGE IN BUSINESS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The Eritrean ambassador, Yohannes Teclemichael has come out with the truth that need to be closely taken into account. He told the citizens, particularly the youth who are the future leaders to learn and get tips from Eritreans business community who are in the country to avoid relying on government employments and to be able to create their own like his countrymen have done here. His community’s success here and in other countries depend on their commitments and love of doing any work regardless of what type it was. Indeed...
error: Content is protected !!