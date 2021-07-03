LAW AND ORDER MUST TAKE ROOT IN TORIT

Whatever it is or it takes, nobody should be allowed to hold the government hostage aimed at forcing their demand to be heard by the authorities. It should be in notice of those who are trying to force the government to do what they want that the security of a country cannot be compromised at whatever cost. The youth in Torit, Eastern Equatoria, must not let go just like that. Whoever or whatever are behind or supporting these youth must be told that they are misleading those who are considered to be the future leaders to take arms against their own kith and kin. Whatever differences that may cause discontents should be handled amicably and with dialogue given first priority. This is the same area of State where the governor was held captive by armed youth while on official duty. This cannot be hooliganism but a well-planned crime against a sitting government. It seems some people there are hell bent to bring discord and disunity in the area. It is the duty of the government to maintain or bring peace to the citizens. What is taking place in Torit is the act of a well-planned scheme which should not be taken lightly. The authority must stand up not to be hoodwinked and crack the whip to bring sanity and order in the area. Thorough investigations should be launched immediately to bring the culprits to book without hesitation because nobody knows or understand the agenda driving these youth to hooliganism. Theories being advanced are only adding paraffin to fire which should not be encouraged. Indeed if the youth feel left out of NGOs employments there are better ways of sending or passing their grievances. Not to take arms and issues orders which are only harmful to the common-man, among them their families. Let law and order take precedent above all other things.