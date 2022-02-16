Laughter and joy as Juba residents celebrate Valentine’s Day

By Emelda Siama /Fatuma Asha

Valentine’s Day is recognized around the world as a celebration of love that takes place each year, but its origins are somewhat mysterious, Valentine’s Day was celebrated on 14th of February which is widely regarded as the day of expressing love among spouses.

There are numerous ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and each country has their own traditions.

On Monday, people all over the world took to making red and pink, and often heart-shaped letters for their lovers and loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

An oldest south Sudanese said that unmarried girls woke up before dawn on Valentine’s Day in an attempt to spot their future husbands. “It was believed that the first man a woman saw on that day was the man she would marry within that year (or that her future husband would closely resemble this man,” the oldest man noted.

Meanwhile, a teenager said that they celebrate Valentine a little differently, like Gifts exchanges and romantic dinners are the typical way of celebrating the holiday, and one of the most popular gifts is Baci Perugina, a box of small, chocolate-covered hazelnuts wrapped in romantic quotes, and flowers.

“But Sudanese aren’t the only ones that celebrate with chocolate, Buying (or making) a box of delicious treats and sending them to your sweetheart is a well-practiced tradition around the world,” the teenager mentioned.

He revealed that Valentine’s Day is a true celebration of love, hundreds of couples will gather in public areas to discuss or renew their vows together.

However, a 25 years old girl said that Valentine’s Day is the day where Couples all around the world look forward to spending time with each other, sharing gifts, chocolates, champagne.

“The best way to celebrate Valentine is to remember the love of God, The Bible says, ‘for God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, It is a time of giving and also Valentine reminds us of the gifts of God to mankind and true love of God in our hearts,” added.

Meanwhile in the record Saint Valentine is known to be a patron saint of Christian and Roman tradition, the Catholic Church actually recognizes three different saints named Valentine, or Valentinus, all of whom were martyred and come with their own legend. But whether Valentine was opposing Emperor Claudius II’s outlaw of marriage and marrying lovers in secret or was killed for trying to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons, his origins are based in acts of love.

According to many historical records, the saint whose name is associated with the festival could have been more than one man. Valentine was declared a saint by the Roman Catholic Church and died approximately in 270 AD. He is also thought to have been a priest who assisted Christian couples in secretly marrying each other. So, he was killed by Emperor Claudius II. The emperor had forbidden males from marrying because he believed that unmarried men were more dedicated troops. Valentine was opposed to the notion.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14, It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.