Latest situation report on the coronavirus

HIGHLIGHTS

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: São Tomé and Príncipe.

The 7th April, marks World Health Day and this year WHO pays tribute to the incredible contribution of all health workers, especially nurses and midwives. Nurses are the largest component of the health workforce and play a fundamental role in combatting COVID-19 and achieving Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals. WHO has published the first-ever report on the state of the world’s nursing workforce, available here. It renews calls on governments to invest in nurses.

WHO, Lady Gaga and Global Citizen have announced a concert to air on Saturday, 18 April 2020 titled ‘One World: Together at home’. This globally televised and streamed special will highlight unity among all people affected by COVID-19, celebrate the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work, and raise funds for the response. More information is available here.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, in a press conference held yesterday, reiterated concerns regarding the shortage of medical masks and other PPE and reminded people that masks should be used as part of a comprehensive package of interventions. WHO has released guidance on the use of masks in communities, during home care, and in healthcare settings that can be found here; further advice for the public can be found here.

WHO is improving supply networks and logistics in clinical environments, and sending equipment and testing kits worldwide. See ‘Subject in Focus’ below

SITUATION IN NUMBERS total and new cases in last 24 hours

Globally

1 279 722 confirmed (68 766)

72 614 deaths (5 020)

Western Pacific Region

113 641 confirmed (1 119)

3 892 deaths (31)

European Region

686 338 confirmed (30 999)

52 809 deaths (3 330)

South-East Asia Region

9 132 confirmed (304)

362 deaths (18)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

78 565 confirmed (4 218)

4 149 deaths (173)

Region of the Americas

384 242 confirmed (31 650)

11 097 deaths (1 417)

African Region

7 092 confirmed (476)

294 deaths (51)