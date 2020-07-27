Latest situation report on the coronavirus.

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected older people disproportionately, especially those living in long-term care facilities. WHO has published a policy brief on preventing and managing COVID-19 across long-term care services.

Evelyn Narki Dowuona, a health worker at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra, Ghana, speaks with WHO on the challenges of managing COVID-19.

WHO has released a set of practical steps for implementing the prescriptions of the WHO Manifesto for a healthy recovery from COVID-19. These prescriptions aim to create a healthier, fairer and greener world while investing to maintain and resuscitate the economy hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Prison nurse Deanna Mezen discusses how life has changed under COVID-19 at one of the largest prisons in the United Kingdom.

Through the UHC Partnership, WHO has been working since 2011 to support Timor-Leste’s efforts to strengthen its health system. At the time of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 Timor-Leste had no identified isolation and quarantine facilities, limited surveillance capacity and had just initiated in-country testing for COVID-19. Swift action from the Ministry of Health decisively transformed its fragile health system and prevented COVID-19 from reaching communities.

Situation in numbers (by WHO Region)

Total (new cases in last 24 hours)

Cases

Deaths

Globally

15, 581, 009 (284, 083)

635, 173 (6, 270)

Africa

679, 962 (20, 614)

11, 340 (339)

Americas

8, 292, 311 (170, 611)

329, 699 (4, 074)

Eastern Mediterranean

1, 456, 365 (14, 019)

37, 050 (450)

Europe

3, 192, 041 (21, 659)

209, 930 (509)

South-East Asia

1, 678, 994 (53, 430)

38, 993 (882)

Western Pacific

280, 595 (3, 750)

8, 148 (16)