Monday, July 27th, 2020
Opinion

Latest situation report on the coronavirus.

Highlights

 The COVID-19 pandemic has affected older people disproportionately, especially those living in long-term care facilities. WHO has published a policy brief on preventing and managing COVID-19 across long-term care services.

Evelyn Narki Dowuona, a health worker at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra, Ghana, speaks with WHO on the challenges of managing COVID-19.

WHO has released a set of practical steps for implementing the prescriptions of the WHO Manifesto for a healthy recovery from COVID-19. These prescriptions aim to create a healthier, fairer and greener world while investing to maintain and resuscitate the economy hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Prison nurse Deanna Mezen discusses how life has changed under COVID-19 at one of the largest prisons in the United Kingdom.

Through the UHC Partnership, WHO has been working since 2011 to support Timor-Leste’s efforts to strengthen its health system. At the time of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 Timor-Leste had no identified isolation and quarantine facilities, limited surveillance capacity and had just initiated in-country testing for COVID-19. Swift action from the Ministry of Health decisively transformed its fragile health system and prevented COVID-19 from reaching communities.

Situation in numbers (by WHO Region)

Total (new cases in last 24 hours)

Cases

Deaths

Globally

15, 581, 009 (284, 083)

635, 173 (6, 270)

Africa

679, 962 (20, 614)

11, 340 (339)

Americas

8, 292, 311 (170, 611)

329, 699 (4, 074)

Eastern Mediterranean

1, 456, 365 (14, 019)

37, 050 (450)

Europe

3, 192, 041 (21, 659)

209, 930 (509)

South-East Asia

1, 678, 994 (53, 430)

38, 993 (882)

Western Pacific

280, 595 (3, 750)

8, 148 (16)

Editorial

The IDPs in Lobonok are in dire need of help

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to media reports, there are currently Internally Displaced Persons from Lobonok Payam living in a dire humanitarian condition.  They need immediate help. In addition to that, there were voices of the IDPs within the area saying that their properties were looted by government soldiers and women were raped by the same soldiers. All the above allegations were done by the soldiers belonging to the government according to the voices and report of people over the radio.  This situation should be resolved immediately....
Editorial

ADDRESS JUBA RESIDENTS AGONY OVER LACK OF SERVICES

The hue and cry of Juba residents about service delivery have and continued to fall on deaf ears of those who are supposed to do the work they are employed to do. There are no passable roads, particularly, when it rains. Littered and uncollected garbage seems to be the order of the day with potholes and stagnant water everywhere on what would have been passable roads. Accesses to some vital institutions are becoming impossible because of cracks that have taken over roads. The sign of tarmac even on the main...
Opinion

Poor English Grammar by some graduates is the contributing factor for unemployment.

By Abraham Mabior Rioc, Juba­­––South Sudan Majorly, the language of instruction in the globalized world is English. Though other local languages are gaining momentum, due attention has been given to English as a language of transaction and instruction across different regions and countries.  Nonetheless, South Sudan as a young nation adopted English as the official and instructional language. This calls for all learning institutions across the country to take English as the official language of instructions. However, there is an observation among some South Sudanese graduates who mess up with...
