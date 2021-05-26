Late minister Mullai laid to rest

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei.

The remains of the late Central Equatoria State Minister of Gender Child and Social Welfare Martin Mullai Dodo was laid to rest on Monday in Yei River County.

Speaking during the funeral,Wayi Goodwill Central Equatoria State Minister forCabinet Affairs called for peace in Yei River County.

He urged the citizens to communicate truthful information for the revitalized peace agreement to hold.

Minister Goodwill appealed to the armed opposition groups in the bushes around Yei to accept and work for peace and avoid being misled by politicians.

“With the hardship the country is going through, we are saying we need peace and surely there is peace but what is important is that we should be able to speak the truth at all times,” he said.

Minister Goodwill calledon all south Sudanese to join hands in ensuring that peace prevails in all parts of the country.

The government official urged the citizens to unite and avoid dividing each other on tribal lines.

He appealed to the communities to reconcile and forgive each other.

“It is only us to bring peace in our country and I am really telling you that no one can bring peace from somewhere to us. remember that the people who are posing insecurity in our areas are safe and you the locals are the ones suffering,” the official stressed.

The Cabinet Minister was giving speech during the funeral of late Martin Mullai the Minister forGender Child and Social Welfare in Yei.