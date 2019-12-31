jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 3rd, 2020
News

Late Majok was a brave man – FVP Taban

By: Sheila Ponnie

First Vice President Taban Deng Gai described late Justice Majok Mading Majok as a brave man.

Taban said the late defended Christians in Khartoum during the Bashir’s rule, adding that Late Majok did not belong to Bor but the whole South Sudan.

Addressing the mourners at All Saints Cathedral in Juba yesterday, Taban said, “The death of Majok Mading Majok has left a big gap in the government of South Sudan.”

He appealed to citizens to embrace love among themselves so that the country can gain stability.

Late Justice Majok served as Head of Legal Department at the Office of the President, and he has been serving the church for twenty two years.

He was the Chancellor of the Diocese of Reng for three years, and he was the first chancellor to develop a system of legal procedures in the church.

Emeritus Archbishop Daniel Deng Bul said, the late was the one who helped in the legal procedures of all the Bishops of the Episcopal Church of Sudan and South Sudan, which led to their formation as bishops.

“We as the church now presents him back to God because we have nothing to do but to give his soul to God in prayers,” he said.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau said South Sudan was mourning a person with a character of a nationalist.

“The late had a professional excellence in his work,” Dau said. He added that Late Majok had less ambition for politics.

