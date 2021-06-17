jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 17th, 2021
News

Late Lukudu prayers postponed due to coronavirus restrictions

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

South Sudanese community living in Uganda were about to celebrate the life and service of departed Archbishop Emeritus Paulino Lukudu Loro on June 15, 2021 in Kampala but was postponed due to restriction imposed by Uganda government as numbers of Coronavirus continue to surge in the country.

Grace Andrua South Sudanese and devoted Catholic member said the late archbishop was beyond catholic religion and inspired many believers and worked to ensure peace and unity prevailed in South Sudan.

Ms. Andrua described the late Archbishop as a man with greatest legacy that went beyond religious matters because of his love and nationalistic human nature in him.

She suggested that South Sudanese academicians, politicians and clergymen should now begin thinking about organizing symposiums about the late Archbishop because using his great name to preach peace and unity among South Sudanese.

Ms. Andruga told Juba Monitor on phone that celebrating life of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus was essential adding it would be important to continue furthering his prophetic mission of teaching word of God to all South Sudanese irrespective of religion or tribes.

