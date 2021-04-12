Late Bishop Lukudu body received

By John Agok /Rofina Teteng

The body of thelate Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba PaulinoLukudu Loro touched down at the Juba International Airport (JIA) on Saturday wherehundreds of faithful gathered to receive the remains.

Theyaccorded it with reveredprocession up to St. Theresa Cathedral as it waited for burial today.

The Cardinal for both Sudan and South Sudan,His Eminence Gabriel Zubier Wako blessed the body by sprinkling water over the casketand eulogizing songs from quarters of mourners with mix feelings.

Wako urged mourners and faithful to continue praying heavenly till the burial of the late Lukudu today. He also cautioned faithful not to disrupt the procession and procedures undertaken to lay to rest the late Lukudu and called for unity among them in this sorrowful moment.

Speaking on behalf of the government,the Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga said the Late Lukudu “was an iconof peace echoing that, he wouldbe missed by the nation.”

“South Sudan will dearly miss a very important person because he has been a unifying factor among us. I quoted this word from the late himself, he kept saying that, “Death is not the end but the beginning of longer life” he was a man with no tribalism but for love, unity of all South Sudanese,” he said.

Dr. Igga described the late Bishop as Priest of Bishops,strong characters, dignity and selflessness.

“He was a leader who had the love for his people and highly united person who had been condemning tribalism and discrimination,” Dr. Igga described.

“We will continue praying for special cohesion, unity, cooperation especially in the Catholic churches here in the country,”

He added that the Late was a personality of peace and development;saying the country will forever miss his companion buthis memories wouldremain in people’s hearts.

However, one of the mourners Monica Charles described him as a living father expressing that has not gone forever but has gone for the second life in heaven.

“OurLate Lukudu Loro used to tell us this during his sermon as “if one dies, he is going for the second step of services in heaven because he has finished earthly work. As a believer who are left behind, we should follow his foot step as we are celebrating his life today with joy,” She said.

The late Paolino Lukudu Loro died on 5th April 2021 in Kenya capital Nairobi.