LASTING SOLUTION SHOULD BE FOUND FOR LAKES STATE

It cannot be impossible for a lasting solution to be found to stop the continuous killings taking place in the Lakes State and its surroundings. There is no day that passes without reported death from killings. The number is worrying since last year it is in tens, twenties or above thirties. If the trend continues then it means very soon the area will remain unpopulated. The occurrences are caused by cattle raids and revenge killings. These numbers are for human being and one wonders what happened to the security organs in the area. Both the national and the state governments must come up with acceptable and workable solutions to ensure there are no more killings not only of the innocents but even those perceived to be fully involved in the act. Indeed the reports from the ground are giving very ugly and nasty pictures of the situation. Human beings are not animals and even animals cannot be killed the way these deaths are being carried out in the Lakes State under the watch of the security and other relevant authorities. Revenge or not cattle raid or not, these killings are sending primitive and negative images of the country to the outside world of a country which is full of guns and other arms in the hands of the unauthorized people. In a civilized society there must be a stop to what would be seen as state of anarchy where the rule of law is not being practiced. The Lakes State whatever it takes must be under the control of law and order. This can only come when all the key players and figures support the cause of peace and bring to an end the killings. People should learn to respect one another and their property for peaceful co-existence and love for one another.