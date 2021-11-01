jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, November 1st, 2021
Editorial

LANGUAGE IS EFFECTIVE TOOL FOR COMMUNICATION

The proposal to introduce three additional languages to supplement English as the communication tool in the country is an advantage which would boost trade in and outside the country. The expected Kiswahili, French and Turkish could be well balanced, although the latter is only spoken in Turkey. Kiswahili is mostly spoken in the Eastern African region and French is parts of African nations.  Priority if any should be given to what the majority of the population would benefit from instead of using funds that could be applied to other important projects with more possibilities of generating revenue. There must be a good reason why the cabinet decided to go for the three languages. It is still their duties to tell the public why the three additional were chosen and how they would eventually benefit the country.  There are other priorities that should be considered alongside the introduction of the languages. There should be enough preparation and there should be those being trained to train others who will be passing the knowledge to schools or classes in their respective areas. A project or program should reflect the wishes and interests of the general public. Above all they should be intended for short and long term benefits. Many cases have been to the contrary. Cabinet being the holders of policies who direct the implementers, should always approve what is beneficial to the country and all the time this fact must be brought to the attention of those charged with implementation to do the right thing at the right time. In some cases these power base do not do what is expected of them. Instead some of them turn to shoddy finishing or direct deal that only meant to benefit few if not individuals. This should not be the case when the language project is launched.

