Landlords benefiting during Covid-19 pandemic

By Malek Arol Dhieu

Beginning this truth-containing article with effects of COVID-19 on businesses is a credit meanwhile concluding it with effects of owners of rented shops and houses on renters is another. Businesses, whether large-scale or small-scale, are staggering due to collaboration of COVID-19 and economic crises on buyers. Businesses themselves are affected by economic crises in the sense that the emulation of the prices of commodities with the latest dollar rate paralyzes buyers to buy these commodities, thus leading to their overstaying which may result in their expiry dates being reached unpurchased. This loss is counted on the fluctuation of prices due to economic crises. With Coronavirus, every business became stunted as lockdowns affected both importation and exportation of goods from and to countries of commercial relations with South Sudan,restricting dependence on only commodities within the country. This has raised the demand many times higher than the supply. The first lockdown had profoundly maimed businesses because of the closure of borders which prevented imported goods from entering the country in time and exported goods from going out of the country. As shops were closed, the businesses suffered stunting as no buyers were allowed enter shops but when they were reopened, the prices had already gone up in an attempt to compensate the losses during the lockdown. One annoying thing about the prices is, once they go up, they never come down. This is attested by the fact that no year can be used as a reference that the prices went up last year and they reduced this year. Each year has its own prices, with 2020-2021 having sky-rocketed prices due to Coronavirus. Because of restrictions being imposed in order to curb the pandemic, the world economy has reduced in growth and the worst of all, the pandemic is taking both people and resources, making the revival of the economy harder as it is revived by people and resources. Owners of rented shops and houses, despite deterioration of businesses and jobs due to Coronavirus, are receiving their money as usual. An owner of the rented shop at the end of the month, whether or not the renter has been operating, comes and asks for money for renting. It is up to your previous understanding with the owner to allow you explain yourself so as to convince the owner to consider your excuses otherwise. But the truth remains that your excuses are his/her excuses too, making the renter resort to giving him/her the little money available. All this is done in fear that he/she may expel the incumbent renter to allow him/her receive money for 6 months’ installment from another renter which can cater well for his needs compared to a one-month money that invites quarreling between the owner and his wife if he sits somewhere to take tea. A renter of a house also shares the same situation with the renter of the shop. Houses are rented by those who have monthly incomes either from their jobs or sponsors, and if it happens that you have lost a job or your sponsor due to COVID-19, then you are in trouble with the owner of the house. The owner has right that he has not lost his job of renting out his house due to COVID-19, and that, he is to receive his money as usual. When seen, the headache is only for the jobless renter to deprive children of eating for two days and pay the owner of the house before he does something stupid.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba. He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.