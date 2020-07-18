Land is a golden resource

By Abila Reuben

Land conflicts often have extensive negative effects on economic, social, spatial and ecological development. This is especially true in developing countries and countries in transition hence South Sudan is not an exception, where land market institutions are weak, opportunities for economic gain by illegal action are widespread and many poor people lack access to land. Land conflicts can have disastrous effects on individuals as well as on groups and even the entire nation. Many conflicts that are perceived to be clashes between different cultures are actually conflicts over land and related natural resources.

The Golden Age of peaceful coexistence did not last, however. With the onset of the current Iron Age people divided the land among them and rendered it into private property, for which they have continued to fight one another to this day. Land conflicts are indeed a widespread phenomenon, and can occur at any time or place. Both need and greed can equally lead to them, and scarcity and increases in land value can make things worse. Land conflicts especially occur when there is a chance to obtain land for free – no matter if this land is state, common or someone’s private property.

Therefore, allow me to highlight land related issues in Equatoria region. Where conflict of land ranges from borders between South Sudan and their neighbouring countries e.g. Uganda, Kenya. DRC and Ethiopia, State versus State, County to County, payam to Payam, Boma to Boma and individuals land grabbing which is a common phenomenon all over big cities of the country.

Worse of all land grabbing is a common practice where those with impunity uses their constitutional position to snatch those with low financial status plots. This also applies to communities versus communities too and cattle keepers versus agriculturalist. Where big communities would create geographical history with no connection to their claims of ancestral land. In post-conflict situations or during the early phases of economic transition when regulatory institutions, controls and mechanisms of sanctions are not yet in place, people eagerly grab land if their position allows for it – or forfeit land if they are in a weak position. In those countries where land only now – and slowly – is receiving a material value and increasingly becoming private property (such as all over South Sudan), people also try to accumulate as much land as possible.

After mentioning all the above, one tends to wander or ask him/herself questions, what would be the solution to such disputes? Does it mean we do not have laws to regulate the land related conflict? Or we just ignore those so as to shit our personal interest? For instance IDPs relocated due to war. The best example are those in protection camps cause by 2013 and 2016 conflict will not have constitutional right to claim the piece of land they occupied for this period of conflict.

Once the parties to the conflict expedite the peace implementation and things comes to normalcy, they will all go back to their places of origin and melt to the communities where they came from. As a matter of facts, every peace agreement bequeathed opportunity for reintegration process. Where those in protection camps will definitely adhere to, and those occupying their plots will be asked by law to evacuate. This article applies to other peace agreements signed in the country whether during the 21 years of struggle or this recent one that we are in process of enactment.

Therefore, the only problem that we can critically analyze and draw our experience to solve the future crisis of land related issues is the frequency of our wars and the space/speed of peace execution. But this does not justify IDPs to claim rightful ownership of the place they occupied during the length of conflict. Because there was insecurity that might have not given the government opportunity to exhaust all what is requested to settle her citizens, based on the agreement implementation in letter and spirit.

The author can be reached via Email: abila_ocho@yahoo.com/ 0928107777