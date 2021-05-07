Land grabbing must be stopped

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday it was reported in the media that there was a group of people who went to Amadi and grabbed land which belonged to individuals. This is not the first time it has been reported.

The level of land grabbing is becoming too much in the country. People were grabbing land as group and were not observing the laws of South Sudan on land. It is important to understand land policy and do things according to the law of South Sudan.

During the time of National Dialogue Conference in Juba last year, participants discussed the matter of land. It was suggested that, land belongs to the community; nobody can take land by force from the inhabitants of the areas, unless it agreed and given by the chiefs or elders in that particular area. Government should be given land for the activities of the government like schools, hospitals and others. Any person can live in a place as an individual with the approval of the community leaders in thatspecific area.

It was also said that if you happen to live withdifferent community, you should follow the rules of that community. May be thesuggestionsmade during the National Dialogue Conference, especially in the issue of land were notyet adapted to become full workingdocument, it ended on discussions. According to thereportI got, the land grabbed belonged to people. Then what would happen to the owners of these land that was grabbed and yet they have all the necessary documents. Sometimes, people were threatened with guns which is very bad. Nevertheless, the behavior of grabbing land should be eliminated. The areas that look bushy it have owners. You cannot claim an empty place is yours, and say you can live as group anywhere. It is not like that, it is better to review the land law and polices so that people talk with references from the concept of law of South Sudan that gives right to live anywhere. Land grabbing was discussed several times and I too wrote many storiesabout it but still there is not improvement.

Therefore, government should resolve this matter and provide space to this group with the approval of chiefs in the areas. Otherwise, let them go and settle in their villages to avoid inconveniences with other communities.

May God bless us all.