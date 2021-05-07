jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, May 7th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtLand grabbing must be stopped
A foot for thought

Land grabbing must be stopped

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday it was reported in the media that there was a group of people who went to Amadi and grabbed land which belonged to individuals. This is not the first time it has been reported.

The level of land grabbing is becoming too much in the country. People were grabbing land as group and were not observing the laws of South Sudan on land. It is important to understand land policy and do things according to the law of South Sudan.

During the time of National Dialogue Conference in Juba last year, participants discussed the matter of land. It was suggested that, land belongs to the community; nobody can take land by force from the inhabitants of the areas, unless it agreed and given by the chiefs or elders in that particular area. Government should be given land for the activities of the government like schools, hospitals and others. Any person can live in a place as an individual with the approval of the community leaders in thatspecific area.

It was also said that if you happen to live withdifferent community, you should follow the rules of that community. May be thesuggestionsmade during the National Dialogue Conference, especially in the issue of land were notyet adapted to become full workingdocument, it ended on discussions. According to thereportI got, the land grabbed belonged to people. Then what would happen to the owners of these land that was grabbed and yet they have all the necessary documents. Sometimes, people were threatened with guns which is very bad. Nevertheless, the behavior of grabbing land should be eliminated. The areas that look bushy it have owners. You cannot claim an empty place is yours, and say you can live as group anywhere. It is not like that, it is better to review the land law and polices so that people talk with references from the concept of law of South Sudan that gives right to live anywhere.  Land grabbing was discussed several times and I too wrote many storiesabout it but still there is not improvement.

Therefore, government should resolve this matter and provide space to this group with the approval of chiefs in the areas. Otherwise, let them go and settle in their villages to avoid inconveniences with other communities.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Africa Development and Liberty

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On 29th  and 30th of April, 2021, the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) and the CGIAR System Organization, organized a high-level dialogue online: Feeding Africa: leadership to scale up successful innovations. I was one of the participants invited to attend the event online, it was educative and important for African leaders to observe. The online forum brought together African heads of state, senior government officials, heads...
A foot for thought

Reopening of schools is welcome

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Students in South Sudan are very happy with the reopening of public schools in the country. It was not their will to stay home for the period of one year; schools were closed down because of Coronavirus Pandemic around the world.  We need to thank God for protecting us in the country up to this moment. Even if many people died of COVID-19 but some of us are still alive, we need to continue living and educating our children who are the future...
A foot for thought

CelebratingWorld Press Freedom Day

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Today, the third of May, 2021, is the World Press Freedom Day, people of South are commemorating the day together with the rest of journalists in the world. It   is an important day for journalists all over the world. A day that journalists come together to discuss challenges facing them and get solutions to the problems. It is also a day journalists remember their colleagues who died in the field of journalism. At the same time it is a day to congratulate those...
A foot for thought

Journalists trained on Federal system

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The Ministry of Federal Affairs organized a two days’ workshop to build capacity of journalists on reportin gabout federal system in the country. During the presentation, it was said that one of the objectives of the training was to disseminate correct information to the public. They should report information from the right sources basically from the data given to them by the Ministry of Federal Affairs in the country. Federalism had been requested long time ago by the people of Southern Sudan during...
error: Content is protected !!