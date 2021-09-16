Land committee advised to consider indigenous land owners

By Yiep Joseph

The Greater Equatoria land Alliance urged the recent formed land committee to crack down continuous land grabbing by some individuals and prioritize indigenous land owners and the vulnerable group during demolition processes.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Abila Reuben, the Executive Director of Greater Equatoria Land Alliance urged the land committee to stop further land grabbing in areas of Rajafcounty.

“In the land act, it is stated that if you wanted to demarcate an area, the first priority is supposed to be given to those that have been there before,” Abila said

“If we want to demarcate any new areas, we need to give much consideration to those who have been there before rather than just demarcating the land and denying rights for those who had been occupying it before. Most of the woman has no money to follow up their cases in court.”

Abila called on the citizens to follow the right procedures of acquiring land.

“We need to follow right procedures of acquiring land.We have right procedures like getting into ministry responsible instead of just going to find any open place or getting it from your friends or relatives,” he advised.

Abila said that in their previous move to tour areas in Juba as a move to fight for the rights of women and the vulnerable people pertaining to land ownership,hesaid that several land grabbing issues continued to occur in several areas regardless of the recently formed land committee tasked to tackle land issues.

“For us as voices of the voiceless, we need to see balanced distribution of land for example in gumbo shirkat, some women were using those lands for Agriculture but they were later displaced and their lands grabbed by some individuals,” Abila said.

He also revealed that the organization was working hard to make sure that rights of women regarding land ownership prevailed.

“We are following the case with the Rajaf county Administration to make sure that those women get their rights,” he added.

He added that incidents of land grabbing also happened at Kapruri and Juba Nabari where some women’s landswere grabbed by individuals, all these areas have women monthly forum to discuss land issues in these areas.

“There are incidences you wake up in the morning and see someone in your compound claiming that the land belongs to him or her, it is very unfortunate situation,” he complained.

He said that there was land act to guide people in acquiring land however, people neglected it and opted for acquiring land through illegal means.

“We have the land act but the land act does not have a supporting document like abill that could actually be used, this becomes a challenging situation,” he said.

He said the organization would work hand in hand with the land committee to ensure equal distribution of land.

“For us actors, we do not have much influence to influence the discussion that the recently formed committee mighty come up with but we will work with them and monitor that the rightful owners could get their rights like the compensation and if they had not been the rightful owners, there is need to be treated humanely,” he said.

He called on the city council to help those who would be affected at the time of demolition such that those affected could not be affected be weather or rain.

“Today is rainy season and if there is any demolition, it has to wait until dry season and those affected be giventime to prepare themselves,” he concluded.