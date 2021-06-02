Land allocation on Juba- Yei road illegal and criminal

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Authorities in Central Equatoria State has warned the public against involving in Juba-Yei, Amadi Area, land allocation terming it illegal and criminal which was being carried out by some people.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Juba County CommissionerCharles Joseph Wani said the ongoing land allocation in a place called Amadi area on Juba-Yei Road was unlawful and whoever took part in it should prepare to take the pending risks.

“What is happening is just a criminal activity, we are condemning it, and we shall work on it sooner than later to bring it to an end. Wani said

He said two weeks ago authorities arrested a number of people on the same issue of illegal land distribution in the same area who were detained for almost ten days but some people continued to allocate land illegally.

“Some two weeks back, we arrested a good number of people on the issue of illegal land allocation. They were detained almost ten days with sufficient evidence.”

“I even told the public that the activities that was taking place was illegal and a criminal activities which I had talked about several times in the radios but even members of the public were not listening,” he said.

He added that failing to comply the state government would take appropriate action against whoever was involved in such activities who should not blame anyone later.

“I told them, let people not go there, because the distribution of those places are illegal and those doing so just want to take people’s money and at the end of the day, no one will get any land,” he said.

“Actually that money has already gone and they will not get their refund.”

He said people had to know that, Central Equatoria State had not directed anyone to allocate any place to anybody as of now, and anyone doing so was risking.

A reliable source who was also allocated a plot in the area claimed land distributors charged her about 17, 000 South Sudanese Pound for plot.

“I got information from my friend, of course I went and got many people, what they do was that, for you to register, you must pay at least SSP 5,000 then 12,000 SSP for you to be given a plot,” she revealed.

However, she said she witnessed some people were taking more than eight plots depending on what you pay.

According to South Sudan Land Act 2009, on land ownership, all lands traditionally and historically held or used by local communities or their members shall be defined, held, managed and protected by law in Southern Sudan.

It added that access rights to land shall be respected, provided that these access rights shall be regulated by respective states taking into account the need to protect agricultural production, community peace and harmony, and without unduly interfering with or degrading the primary ownership interest in the land, in accordance with customary law.