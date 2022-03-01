Lamu port to the region

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Few days ago, delegates from South Sudan including journalists went to Kenya Lamu to assess the issue of port that is going to create a regional relationship between Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan. I hope it was well studied and agreed upon by those countries’ leaders in the region. Otherwise, South Sudan can learn from the past experience of becoming a member of East African Community. Many people criticized and it was difficult for the government of South Sudan to pay the membership fees. As a result, South Sudan is not benefiting like other countries in the region.

Maybe the situation of these partnerships is different from the above-mentioned. Having pipelines from Kenya to South Sudan is another development from the previous pipelines. Taking journalists from South Sudan to witness the place is a positive step. Sometimes politicians go and the report they give would not be as expected.

Journalists are neutral, they could bring information for the interest of public in the country. South Sudan has many places discovered for oil but still it remains a poor country and its people are suffering. How oil money had been used to improve the condition of people is needed. We can make many processes for South Sudan, the challenges are the change of people and economic stability in the country.

In addition to that is insecurity in those countries, can the situation of Ethiopians not affect such a program? Government should analyze the condition of Ethiopians as part of progress in these programs.

Anything government does well, gives it recognition in its leadership. The opposite of the above is worst that brings negative critics to them. South Sudan needs a lot of work from all of us; each and every one has part in the project that brings development to the people, not to the interest of the government in the country.

May God bless us all.