Lakes, Western Equatoria Governors set to improve security

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The newly appointed governors of Lakes and Western Equatoria States have promised to improve security and promote peaceful co-existence between the two states.

The two states have been experiencing some security challenges along their common borders, where there have been reports of cattle raiding, communal fighting along the common borders.

Over the weekend, the two Governors met in Juba to discuss the issue of insecurity within their respective states and how the two States would coordinate to work together to improve the security in the area.

Speaking to press after the meeting, Makur Kulang Liei the Governor of Lakes State said their discussion centered on maintaining the security and to provide conducive environment for the people of the two States to live.

He said South Sudanese would only enjoy peace if there was peaceful co-existence between the different communities of different States.

“Lakes and Western Equatoria States were good friends and they used to live together and exchange goods between them in a peaceful way but of recently we are seeing criminal activities being practiced by the youth and that is what exactly we are trying to stop.”

“Especial cattle raiding, communal fighting, killing along roads and violence against women are all source of insecurity therefore, there is need for two authorities to stop such behavior,” Governor Kulang stressed.

Two weeks back while addressing the audience at Lakes State new coordination office, Governor Kulang vows to stop cattle raiding and communal fighting in his State, a move he said would “Bring an end to cattle raiding, communal fighting and other forms of violence against human being is my main priority.”

For his part, Alfred Futuyo Karaba the Western Equatoria State governor believes the discussion between him and his counterparts would strengthen the relationship between the two communities in the region.

According to Futuyo the only way forward is people in the country to embrace peace, forgiveness and reconciliation.

“We discussed the issue of insecurity along our boarders especial between Mvolo county of Western Equatoria State and Yirol West county of Lakes State where there have been some incidents of cattle raiding and revenge attacks.”

“Therefore, we are saying time for such behaviors is over, they should stop and we need to open new chapter of peace and working together as family of one nation,” Governor Futuyo added.

He revealed that the two States agreed to solve the problem between the communities of Mvolo and their neighbors from the Yirol of Lakes State amicably.

He calls on the two communities to unite and work together for the sustainable peace in the country.

In April, well-armed youth suspected would have crossed from Lakes State attacked cattle camps, killing ten and injured five people and raided over 400 herds of cattle.

The attack raise high tension between the communities at the borders. The community from the Mvolo County-a town bordering Lakes State had earlier demanded for compensation of those who were killed during the cattle raining.