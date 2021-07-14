Lainya IDPS received humanitarian aid -Commissioner

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Commissioner of Lainya county Central Equatorial State on Tuesday confirmed distribution of food items by world food program to the internally displaced persons in the county.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Emmanuel Khamis Richard Luka thanked World Food Program for quickly responding to the humanitarian situation of displaced persons in his county.

Commissioner Khamis revealed that distribution would cover Lainya Centre Bereka Boma, Logweli Lokurubang, Loka Kenyi Kupera and Wugipayams respectively.

“I want to thanked world food program and Plan International for their quick responds to help the internally displaced persons in Lainya,” he said.

Emmanuel asked the humanitarian agencies to continue with the spirit of responding on time to support displaced persons whenever there is need.

Commissioner Khamis called on the other population who have not been reached to be patient as the agency works to cover all areas in the county.

“I encourage that when there are situations, we need our humanitarian partners to respond on time. I also want to thank the people of Lainya for being patient as we appeal for humanitarian assistance,” he said.

The government official appealed to the communities of Lainya county to work together to address the causes of insecurity in order for the citizens to resume their normal and usual lives.

He stressed that Lainya county is the most affected county as a result of violence committed by men in uniform as well as herders.

“It is time that we work together as people of Lainya county so that these causes of in security comes to an end, so that our people will be able to resume their normal lives like any other citizen in South Sudan. Currently Lainya is the most affected area by the conflict because of the recent reported incidences and I want to appeal to all people of Lainya county that the war which has affected our people since 2013 up to now is senseless, it does not help us,” Commissioner reiterated.

Lainya in the recent months witnessed serious insecurities caused by armed cattle keepers in the area that resulted to displacing hundreds of thousands of people, farms destroyed, buildings, looting and raiding of animals. The area also witnessed clashes between the hold out groups and the SSPDF which worsened the situation of the citizens in the county forcing thousands of them to seek protection in IDPs camps within Lainya.