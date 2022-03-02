Lady commits suicide at Hai Lokwilili

By Bida Elly David

A 26-year old lady earlier this week committed suicide at Hai Lokwilili suburbs of Gudele two vicinity.

The tense for the transpiration of the incident was not clearly stated since the deceased locked herself in her room without the notice of the family members who would have rescued her.

‘’The deceased alongside her sisters before getting to her room to take her rest was happily seated within their home premises discussing family matters with laughter and excitement accompanied by alcoholic beverages. There was no genuine reason that acted as evidence to her demise rather a written piece of a letter by her, thanking her mother for having given birth to her until her growth and appreciated her friends being there for her despite the challenges she has been experiencing’’ Gisma said

Quoting the letter, Gisma said that the origin of the suicide might be the unremitting challenges she has been encountering.

‘’I thank my Mother for having given birth to me despite the continuous challenges I have been encountering up to date. I also thank my best friends who tirelessly stood by my side during hard times’’ Gisma quoted

‘’My sister is known of being quiet towards pointing out burning issues during family meetings but truly I am ignorant on the major cause of my sister’s suicidal decision despite indicating challenges being some of the impediments she incurred and thanking her mother and friends for being there for her when she was alive’’ Lado said

However, Lado underscored that his sister was married and blessed with two kids but unfortunately she came back home to settle with her uncle Amule Ezbon where her funeral was cantered.

‘’I am not going to have such a peaceful sister the way Annet was to me since she turned me away from misconduct to being a disciplined gentleman among gentlemen’’ He spoke in tears.

The authorities responded to the situation and urged the family to wait and be calm until the results of the findings were disclosed.

The late’s parents suggested that their daughter should be flown to Kajo-Keji for burial.