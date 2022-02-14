Lack of space, water major distress in Torit Prison

By Atimaku Joan

Inmates at Torit Prison, Eastern Equatoria State, are living in squalid conditions due to lacked enough space and water supply, the prison administration has said.

Major General BolAdor, Eastern Equatoria State Director of Prison Service, said Torit Prison which was constructed to accommodate about 100 persons, now houses more than 250 inmates, overstretching the declining services of the prison.

“The capacity of the prison cell is constructed during the colonial time with the capacity of one hundred and fifty prisoners but it has more than two hundred fifty now meaning there is overcrowding in the prison now,” said General Ador.

He said a number of inmates with minor crimes had been set free to give space but the measure did not help more inmates arrive daily.

The officer said prisoners walk long distances to the nearest water pump or streams to fetch water that is not clean for consumption. General Adorappealed to partners to build one borehole to rescue the inmates from water stress.

He said the majority of prisoners remandedat the Torit prison were accused of theft and petty crimes.