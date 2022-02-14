jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022
HomeNational NewsLack of access hinders vaccine delivery to Ayod and Baliet
National NewsNews

Lack of access hinders vaccine delivery to Ayod and Baliet

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

 The Director-General for preventive health services and acting Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. John Rumunu said that lack of road access has hindered the delivery of the vaccine to Ayod county of Jonglei State and Baliet County of Upper Nile State.

Speaking to the media during the weekly briefing yesterday, Dr. Rumunu said that the vaccine is available to the entire Country with an exception of only two counties.

“Two percent of our total percent over two percent of our total population has been vaccinated and over five percent of the target population have been vaccinated and this vaccination is happening in around 400 health facilities in the country with exception of only two Counties, that is Baliet and Ayod, because of lack of accessibility reason,” he said.

However, Dr. Rumunu said that the country is expecting more vaccines.

“We Weare expecting the arrival of 151,200 doses of J and J from Norway and 144000 doses of J and J from New Zealand and an additional of 86400 doses of J and J Portugal,” he added.

He also encourages the public, who have not yet received their Jab to get vaccinated, because the vaccine is now available.

South Sudan has registered over 16,715 Covid -19 patients in the last two years with at least 16,715 confirmed cases and 13,777 recoveries and death cases stand at 137.

You Might Also Like

News

Regional lawmaker calls for awareness creation on EAC protocols

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
February 13, 2022  (JUBA)  - South Sudan government should create awareness on the East African Community (EAC) protocols among relevant stakeholders and the general public, a regional MP said.   The call emerged as South Sudanese legislators in the regional assembly (EALA) converged to assess the status of the ratification and implementation of the existing EAC protocols and laws on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting held in Juba, the Legal, Rules, and Regulations committee chairperson in EALA, Ayason Mukulia Kennedy said one of their oversight functions is to conduct an...
error: Content is protected !!