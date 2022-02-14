Lack of access hinders vaccine delivery to Ayod and Baliet

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Director-General for preventive health services and acting Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. John Rumunu said that lack of road access has hindered the delivery of the vaccine to Ayod county of Jonglei State and Baliet County of Upper Nile State.

Speaking to the media during the weekly briefing yesterday, Dr. Rumunu said that the vaccine is available to the entire Country with an exception of only two counties.

“Two percent of our total percent over two percent of our total population has been vaccinated and over five percent of the target population have been vaccinated and this vaccination is happening in around 400 health facilities in the country with exception of only two Counties, that is Baliet and Ayod, because of lack of accessibility reason,” he said.

However, Dr. Rumunu said that the country is expecting more vaccines.

“We Weare expecting the arrival of 151,200 doses of J and J from Norway and 144000 doses of J and J from New Zealand and an additional of 86400 doses of J and J Portugal,” he added.

He also encourages the public, who have not yet received their Jab to get vaccinated, because the vaccine is now available.

South Sudan has registered over 16,715 Covid -19 patients in the last two years with at least 16,715 confirmed cases and 13,777 recoveries and death cases stand at 137.