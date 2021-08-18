Laboratory center launched in Yambio

By Baraka John

A new center for Laboratory officially inaugurated in Yambio to empower youth and school going children to acquire practical knowledge on science subjects, technology, Engineering and mathematics.

The new center known as STEM Power Organization was inaugurated at the compound of Yambio Multipurpose vocational training center as a free avenue for secondary and primary school learners to pursue their live experiment in science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology equipped with laboratory apparatus and modern technology gadgets.

The new center is also available for free computer training for both youth and government officials who lack computer knowledge.

Speaking to media yesterday, the County representative for STEM PowerMou Deng said that,this organization was formed in USA to empower young people with technical skills and make students realize their dreams of becoming great scientists with the slogan of the new TVET, is inside every child is a Scientists.

“The aim of this center is to empower the youth with STEMP education to solve societal problems through STEPM education that include creativity, skills building and technology, these are the skills we want youth to have. STEMP education will allow us to produce our own engineers and doctors in South Sudan”. Deng stated.

He added that he believed through the center, students would have great knowledge to develop Country’s industry which in turn will exploit the available natural resources in to manufactured products. He said currently there were nice centers for TEMP power established across the Country well equipped with laboratory apparatus and modern technology gadgets.

At the same time, the Undersecretary for Ministry of General Education and Instructions Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok said that,the launching was cornerstone for students to become great scientists in the County.

“I confirmed that TVET and teaching of Science such as Mathematics, technology and engineering have been neglected in our education system, hence most students in secondary education specialized in Arts section, the reason why secondary school students choose social science rather than hard science is because there are less qualified science teachers in the County” Kuyok said.

He added that there is need for the government and the national ministry of education to improve teachers’ pay scale for effective teaching of science subjects in the schools.

He revealed that the new TVET, STEM Power had enrolled 191 students taking part in the training of Computer applications, Biology, Physics and Chemistry laboratory usage and carrying live experiment. The center also offers Electronics training.