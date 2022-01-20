Kurabet launches the beginning of its yearly initiative

By Bida Elly David

Kurabet betting Company has yesterday launched its first yearly initiative marking the beginning of its activities for the year 2022.

The event was number by representatives from different institutions such as Trinity Energy Company, South Sudan Basket Ball federation and others

The major aim of the launch was focused to promote sports activities around South Sudan as well as boost economic growth to booss the Country’s development.

Speaking during the launch of the company, Steven Araku the managing director of Kurabet betting company said that the company was a domestic company owned by the natives to create a foundation for upcoming athletes and the youth especially teenagers who have the will to join sports

Furthermore Stephen stressed out that they render variety of services such as online platform that involves live games, virtual Games and online casinos where a person signs through smart phone, deposit, withdraw money through the services of Mgurush.

However, Orom Mackot, the vice president of South Sudan Basketball Federation praised the initiative carried out by Kurabet creating a conducive atmosphere promoting sports activities with a high possibility to increate cultural growth the.

In his part, Hon.Mou Ambrose Thiik, Trinity chief of operations jagged out that the step taken by Kurabet to promote sports in South Sudan was a good one since it was one of the economic activities that would lead to production.

He said that Kurabet was one of the Companies training youth to become catalyst to development through sports activities.

‘’My appreciation to Kurabet towards promoting sports activities is a crucial one especially the segment of training youth to become catalyst of development through the young ones’’ He added.

He appreciated Kurabet for having used technology to promote employment and activities.