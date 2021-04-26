jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, April 26th, 2021
HomeNewsKuac Community handover hostels to students
News

Kuac Community handover hostels to students

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Kuac Community in Juba handed over two hostels’ buildings to students studying in Juba and Upper Nile University.

Speaking to media over the weekend, Eng. Aniek Tong Atak said the facility would improve the life of students and help them focus on their studies.

“By doing so, they can contribute to the development and investment in education. The fac tis that they can manage to mobilize funds from relatives, friends and other people to build hostels for more than 30 students,” Eng. Atak said.

The Chief Executive Officer for Juba Health Science Institute, Dr. Isaac Ayii Ayii said students who were studying at various universities do not belong to particular community, saying they belong to the country.

“I am privileged that I was born in this community. For me, if I get any opportunity,I will always come in to support students because giving back to community is very important and what we need to dois to encourage them on how to pay back,” he said.

The Chairperson ofKuac Area Student Association in Upper Nile University Daniel Malang Madeng Mathiang said some students could not afford to pay full tuition fees in various universities and food.

“Lack of food in hostels is a challenge and getting money to buy power  for students for night studies is very difficult. Also lack of photocopy machines for those who are doing research,it is very hard for them to print research project,” Mr. Madeng said

You Might Also Like

News

KIIR-Reconstitutes NilePet Board

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Fridayreconstituted the Board of Directors of Nile Petroleum and Gas Corporation (NilePet). In the order read on SSBCin the evening, President Kiir appointed Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin the Minster for Presidential Affairs as the chairman of the board, replacing his predecessor Nhial Deng Nhial who was sacked this month. The president also maintained Joseph Napwon Cosmos, the Minister environment, and Bol Ring Muorwel the current Managing Director of NilePet, as deputy chair and Secretary to the board respectively. The presidential order...
News

Over 3,000 vaccinated in Juba as medics’ plans for states

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Over 3,000 people have so far been vaccinated in the ongoing COVID-19 campaign in Juba, health officials have said. The country kick-started the immunization drive with healthcare workers early this month after receiving 132000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines consignment from the global vaccine sharing scheme, COVAX. Speaking During the weekly press briefing on COVID-19 at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (EOC) yesterday, Dr. Richard Lino Lako the COVID-19 Incident Manager told reporters that the ministry of Health had to date, administered more than 3,000...
error: Content is protected !!