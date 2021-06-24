KONYOKONYO LAND DISPUTE BE SOLVED AMICABLY

The Islamic community and traders in Konyokonyo should come to a harmonized agreement to work and trade together instead of creating protracted hostilities while they are to prioritize their existence. Their continued disagreement and dispute over who has the right to be here or there is not showing a good picture not only for the Juba residents, but the whole country. The ownership of this place should be settled immediately to allow and give peace a chance. The city council, the chamber of commerce and other key players have been following this matter between the concerned parties with little success. At one point, the court gave its verdict favouring traders. It is like the verdict was thrown out of the window or kept under the table for dust to settle on. There should be concern to let each party earn a living but with justifiable means. It should be taken with respect that whoever own the plot legally has the right of ownership and those designated traders also have a right of existence. They cannot be thrown out if they are rubbish being thrown in the dustbin. There is something called respect which must be observed by both parties even if the situation was out of hand. Dialogue and round the table talks are the best way to solve any dispute. Those putting fire to light in the case should be discouraged. Most of them are outsiders who have different ideas for the area in dispute. Their intention which is being orchestrated silently is to grab the area in question. The Islamic Council and the traders should be left to solve the dispute amicably without outside hands pushing and without threats. The chamber of commerce and the city council which have been spearheading the peaceful solution to the dispute should be supported to the final stage.