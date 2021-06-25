Know your values

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 25th, 2021
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

As a human being you need to have your own value or principal that people recognized you for. If you are among people who keep time in any occasion, you would be noticed for it. People who gossip in everything were known for doing that action. Such kind of people know how to plan well in doing those activities. If you don’t know their characters, you will believe in what they said.

Most of these characters associate with politicians. During campaign, they will present very good profiles of what they think majority of people will vote for them. When they succeeded, they will change to different things that people couldn’t believe.

 After achieving the goals, it will turn to different situation like it happened to many people in different countries. One of it is South Sudan. During the Referendum, many people accepted separation, they voted for it. Almost all citizens of South Sudan needed to be Independence 

The result of voting brought Independence of South Sudan in 2011,when misunderstanding occurred between Dr. Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Many people regretted of what had happened. Thousands of people died and several migrated to the neighboring countries. They become refugees which they never intended. Some people went to Khartoum, Sudan living there; assuming was good place. When the regime of Omer Hassan Al Bashir was over thrown, they don’t know where to go.

Still there are problems in those sisterly countries due to what I have mentioned above. Every day you hear killings of people in different states being said in the newspapers, radio stations and Televisions.

 Who will believe that one day such kind of killings will occur? I am sure if people were interviewed, a lot can be said in the current situation. The Revitalized peace agreement is to recover such situation and restore peace. Value is not only for personal issue, it could involve in country laws, the principals that guide people and bring development in the country not killings.These situations need to be stopped by our politicians and government.

May God bless us all.

