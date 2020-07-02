KNOW your new governors

By Nema Juma

The new look Unity Government is taking shape with the appointment of new governors to take charge of the ten states agreed on during their long deliberations. This follows the sequences that took place earlier in the history of the peace agreement when on 12th March this year the government of National Unity announced its Cabinet Ministers. Before then on February 12, the road was paved and the unity government formed before the ministerial appointments.

It’s now three months since then when on Monday this week President Salva Kiir Mayardit issued decrees appointing ten governors, three Chief administrators leaving only two states yet to be filled.