KNOW-Your Members of Parliament

By Odongo Odoyo

The composition of the 550 Members of Parliament [MPs] from all the parties to the Revitalised Peace Agreement has been announced and is soon to take effect.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday evening issued a decree naming all the MPs from parties to the agreement. It is titled “The Republic of South Sudan (RSS) Republican Decree No.54/2021 for the expansion, reconstruction and appointment of members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), 2021 AD.

It added that this would come into force on the date of its signature by the President.

The decree read in the State-Owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) added that “in exercise of the powers conferred to me under article 106A(2)(a) of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011(as amended) read together with articles which are listed and indicated in the decree and annexure.(See full list)