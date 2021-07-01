Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

It is important to know what is around you, at home, in the place of work, in the City and everywhere you live. Otherwise, you would be surprised with an event taking place. Somebody would narrate to you as if you are not living in that particular area.

I am happy with the report of USAID, South Sudan on 27 of May about their visits to some parts of South Sudan.

They said a lot of things son the progress they were doing and the challenges citizens faced in those areas. One of them was a story of a girl who left home living reckless life at the end, she managed to go back home, after realizing she was living, it would one day lead her to danger or would cause her problems in life, she does not want to die young.

Her life was similar to the street boys, one day she thought what she did was bad, which could not help her to develop. As a result, she took decision of returning back home and the parents accepted her with all the bad things she had done. That was the real forgiveness and reconciliations among them. Coming home willingly after living in that kind of situation was the best, because she knows the mistake she had done. She was able to distinguish between good and bad things.

We have such kind of people in our homes, when you talk to them, they decide to leave home, thinking that the decision they made was right.I wish our street children could read this article and take the example of this girl who has become a successful person in the family.Others are expected to do the same, their lives will change, and they will be leaders of tomorrow in the country.

Therefore, we need to know what is taking place around us and the country at large, with the story of the girl, it is necessary to learn how to forgive each other and reconcile with one another. Sometimes is not easy to do that.As Christians we need to learn how to forgive sothat God forgives us.

May God bless us all.