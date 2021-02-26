Know the laws of your country

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

It is important for everybody to know the laws of his or her country. If you ignore the laws of your country, you will not get your rights and to defend others rights. Many people may think that laws should only be known by the laws makers or those who are working in legal offices. That is why some people do take laws into their own hands by acting criminally because of ignorance, which is not allowed in any country. Others just criticize people in the media or using verbal insults not knowing that it would cause them legal problems.

When President Salva Kiir Mayardit appointed States governors, Advisors and Ministers, many people talks. Others talked negatively and others talked positively on the matter. And for some people to support their arguments it was difficult, because they didn’t present their arguments in the context of law. If you want to argue on the powers given to President to appoint states and National governments officials, you should first know which Chapter and Article in South Sudan constitution is applied. The same to the five Vice Presidents, each deputy has his or her powers and limitations and we should know this.

If you are talking on human rights issues, you should know the rights of those you are talking about, for example the right of child. There are laws that guide people when speaking on issues regarding defamation. So not everybody can speaks the same language of lawyers, though lawyers are supposed to summarizes the laws and educate people about them.

Many people have obtained laws of South Sudan, but they are not reading them. Look, yesterday the story was removed from Juba Monitor newspaper on page eight (8) and the article was about the law that gave the President powers to appoint governments in the states and national levels and such law information was important for public to know.

Unfortunately, the story was removed by the national security officer who was on duty at the printing press without reading it first. Most of the information contained in that article were quoted from the Revitalized Peace Agreement. For example, the provisions in article, 1.9.6. 1.4.4. that provides the solution that the President, the First Vice President, and other Vice Presidents shall seek to reach an agreement on matters of supervision of the implementation of the Agreement, failure of which, decision shall be reached with an agreement of at least four (04) of them, whereby one must be either the President or the First Vice President. It continued: According to Article 8.3, the Revitalized Agreement is the Supreme law and the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011 becomes like a normal legislation in case of any conflicts.

We need to read documents first for better understanding and better answering of some questions, especially in regards to peace implementation and appointments of the governments’ levels in the country.

May God bless us all.