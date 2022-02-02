KITGWANG -Should organize their forces not us-Tut

By Bida Elly David

The Presidential Advisor on Security affairs Tut Kew Manime yesterday said that the Kitgwang forces should play their mandate towards organizing their forces for the prosperity of security arrangements.

This came after journalists asked whether the responsibility of Kitgwang security arrangements would be done under the responsibility of the government or not.

Addressing the Journalists after their arrival from the Sudanese capital Khartoum Tut said, it was not the responsibility of the government to organize the Kitgwang adding that as far as security arrangement is concerned each force should head the organization of their soldiers.

‘’We as government are not responsible for organizing Kitgwang forces as far as security arrangements are concerned. We have decided earlier that each force should organize their soldiers for the implementation of the Security arrangement process. I am going to have a meeting in my office to pass the report from the outcome of the meeting held earlier. We are ready to work with any one of them within the jurisdiction of peace’’ Tut stressed

Tut reiterated that Kitgwang heads were soldiers who have full capabilities to organize their soldiers without difficulties.

‘’Kitgwang as a body has got heads who are soldiers capable of organizing their forces as far as security arrangement is concerned’’ Tut said

Furthermore, Tut reiterated that the role of the government was to ensure that peace prevailed in the Country to avoid bloodshed especially for the people of the upper Nile.

He added that for souls to be protected and peace to have prevailed, the president decided to run the initiative of signing the peace accord with the Kitwang forces determining their full inclusion within the government.

However, Morris Samuel Orach head of the Kitwang advance team to Juba underscored that their major aim of arrival in Juba was for the implementation of the security arrangements to merge Kitgwang forces into SSPDF as one national army as well as to address issues in regard to border demarcation agreed upon in the accord signed on the 16th –January-2022.

‘’Our coming to Juba is to ensure that the security arrangement for emerging Gitwang forces into SSPDF to become one national army is done under the leadership of the country as well as to make necessary arrangements in regard to border demarcation as agreed upon in the agreement signed in Khartoum driven from 1956’’ Morris underscored

At the same juncture, more stressed than they were optimistic that the unification of the forces as an army would involve deployment to the borders for the protection of National security.

He echoed that after the accord, Kitgwang promised not to go back to war again and shall continue to work for peace and safety of the people of the Republic of South Sudan especially citizens of the upper Nile and as well join hands towards the process of unification of the process.