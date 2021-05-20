KILLINGS IN ABYEI SHOULD COME TO AN END

The killing which can be correctly termed as massacre of innocent people must be stopped in the Abyei Administrative Area. Time and again reports have come into being that some Sudan forces from Misseriya have formed habit of carrying out killings by guns when whether by design or not but there are strong indications that these killings are done for a purpose which spread wide to the extent touching even on the UN deployed peace mission. How true, is something which need to be verified by the right authorities. The peace keepers’ terms are soon ending which seems to have sent a chill down their spine and in which seems to have some semblance of truth. It hasbecome obvious that when the term of some peace keeping forces are coming to an end they have to create reasons to let them stay in these designated assignment areas. Although the case of Abyei needs urgent attention, there have been so many probabilities that cannot be divorced from the on-going speculations. Time for action to save situation in the administrative area is now just like in other parts in the country that are experiencing the same scenarios. Indeed the Abyei issues is delicate as it is yet to be resolved. The people of the area are eagerly awaiting for when the long standing problems would be solved. They have wished their predicaments lies in Juba. While the matter is being handle to reach amicable solution, the safety of the innocent people must be above board and be given priorities it deserve. It should not be that there are some people playing games with the life of the innocent people. If so they should not be allowed and should be made to account for the blood of those killed without any proper cause.