KILLING WITHOUT JUSTICE

In developed countries, the death of one person in an illegal way (or uncalled for death) can draw the attention of the public. If a person is killed by an unknown gunman, assassinated or unlawfully arrested, tortured and jailed, the advocates, activists and the public come out to condemn the act and call for Justice.

Why do they do that? It is because they understand the value of humanity, and that everyone deserves a right to live. They know that money, cars, houses or even gold cannot be compared with a human being. Life should not be taken away because of these things. In order to have freedom equally and justice for all, human rights act was declared so that everyone should be valued, respected and given basic needs. If the concerned authorities cannot provide necessary needs, they must at least be able to provide security and protect lives.

When one is secured and has freedom of expression, he would do something for a living. Above all, human right stands with everyone by advocating for their right to live without any threat of oppression. It must not only matter how many people are victimized, each human or community should get protected. Justice for all means for everyone to be part of the society with right to live and free.

Almost every day, many people are killed in man-made or natural disasters but Justice is not done for them. Conflicts in local communities have become like morning tea and cattle raiding like breakfast. Now, the youths seem not to live a day without practicing criminal activities.

There is no day that passes without hearing news on radios or in newspapers about attacks that had claimed more than a hundred people and tomorrow more sad stories keep on coming. However as much as the government is trying to implement peace agreement and improving the security, violence keeps escalating to which youths are addicted.

Who gives them weapons? Who is supposed to disarm them? Who is to hold criminals accountable? And who is supposed to give justice? These questions are pending on the necks of our leaders in their respected concerned institutions.

People are perishing every day, but the killers are not caught and brought to book of justice. Is this how the country could progress with violence everywhere? The government has to work hard to dig out the pending issues causing conflicts which are destroying communities.