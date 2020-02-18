Kiirs’ decision a sign of patriotism, says Aguer

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

The former Governor of Jonglei State Philip Aguer Panyang said the decision taken by President Kiir was a sign of patriotism to the country.

“Any decision that can bring peace and unity among South Sudanese is a good decision that people will have to go with because what is important is peace to the people of South Sudan,” Aguer said.

Aguer was reacting to Kiir’s decision to return the country back to the former 10 States and 3 administrative areas.

He said building the nation requires taking painful decisions and those decisions were always needed.

Aguer further added that it was time South Sudanese promote patriotism than insisting on their political greediness and selfishness.

“We must go away from our own political greediness and selfishness but we need to promote patriotism for the shake of our own nation,” Aguer stressed

“So we must accept what is good for our nation.”

Aguer called on South Sudanese to rally behind President Kiir and continue to support him in the journey of everlasting peace in the country.

“Especially our politicians and the youth, let us give chance to peace in the country, let us support President Kiir so that we go back to peace,” Aguer said.