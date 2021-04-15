Kiir wishes Muslims holy fasting month

By Yiep Joseph

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has sent his best wishes to the Muslims faithful inSouth Sudan and across the globe on the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

His message came as the Muslims in the country and around the world began observing abstinence from all food or drinks from sunrise to sunset for the next 30 days.

“On behalf of the people of South Sudan, the First Lady and I send ourgreetings and best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters within the country and across the globe who at present are observing Ramadan. Ramadan Kareem to all of you,” President Kiir said in a statement issued on the eve of the holy month on Tuesday.

“We are called upon during Ramadan to cherish unity, equality and charity within our families and communities.In the Islamic faith, upholding these values demonstrate the attachment of the faithful to their divine creator,” President Kiir said.

He called on everyone in South Sudan to continue praying for peace.

“Throughout this time of reflection, I urge everyone to continue to pray for peace in our country and also pray for the less fortunate in our midst.As you observe Ramadan, my family and I once again wish you Ramadan Mubarak,” the President added.