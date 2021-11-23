Kiir welcomed reinstatement of Sudan PM

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has welcomed the reinstating of the Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to lead the transitional government.

This followed a political agreement that was signed last week in Sudan enabling Abdalla Hamdok to be reestablished as Prime Minister.

According to the press released extended to Juba Monitor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation conveyed the congratulations of President Kiir to the Sudan leaders for their Leadership and courage to forge a way out of the current political situation in Sudan.

“The agreement that was today signed between Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, and Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan Prime Minister is a significant landmark achievement that proudly displays the will and determination to return the country to the path of peace,” read part of the press release.

“President is likewise schedule to pass the same words of appreciation to Hamdok in a call scheduled for November 23, 2021, as stated in the last message to them, in which president Kiir indicated confident in the wisdom of the Sudanese leaders that was firmly rooted in the knowledge of Sudan culture and history of reconciliation, “read part of the pressed.

However, President Kiir called al Burhan and appreciated him for having chosen the path of dialogue.

He appealed to al Burhan and Hamdok to continue with all other political forces who were yet to sign the agreement. He hoped they too recognized the importance of the historic accomplishment,” read part of the pressed.

Meanwhile, President Kiir reiterated his government readiness to assist the Sudanese leaders and people as they implement the agreement.