Kiir urges refugees to return home

By Atimaku Joan

President Salva Kiir Mayardit called upon South Sudanese refugees across the region to return home from their various settlements and camps during the 100 years celebrations of the Centenary of Loa Parish on Sunday.

“I would like to appeal to the citizens of this country, in the region who are still in refugee camps to return home, I would repeat, come home and join hands with us to develop our country,” President Kiir said.

Kiir said he was aware of the challenges faced by returnees adding that the tasks would be addressed jointly across the region.

“Although we face some problems, our people need to return home, home is better than any foreign land,” he said.

President Kiir stressed that the return of people to the country would be one of the important requirements for the implementation of peace agreement.

He added that the country could not hold a credible election while all the people were in different displacement camps.

President Kiir further reiterated his government commitment to continue implementing the peace agreement in spirits.

“My government will work with the newly sworn in reconstituted transitional legislative assemble to support the program of the return,” President Kiir said.

He called upon all citizens in the country to give his appeal a due consideration it deserved.

According to United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) there are over 2.2 million refugees spread across Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and the Central African Republic (CAR).Further 1.8 million people are displaced internally in South Sudan.