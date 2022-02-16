Kiir urged to resolve conflict in Ruweng Administrative Area

By Yiep Joseph

Political leaders from Ruweng Administrative area have called on the president to intervene and resolve the continuous conflict in their AdministrativeArea.

Speaking during their visit to the President, the officials urged the president and his leadership to intervene and bring to an end the continuous attack on the people in the area.

The meeting was attended by Ayen Mijok Kiir, Deputy Speaker of the Council of the States, Simon Mijok Mijak, the Minister of Road and Bridges, Panthou, Director for wounded Heroes (SSPDF), among other officials.

In her part AyenMijok Kiir said that the fighting in the area destabilized administrative activities in the area.

She called on the president to respond to the suffering of the residents in the area due to constant attacks.

“Culprits of several Attack identified as a group of armed civilians and Militias who were using heavy and small guns to attack the people of Ruweng Administrative Area for the interest of terrorizing the settlements,” Ayen said.

She added that the calm has returned to the area after the recent attack.

The situation is now calm as people have returned to their normal activities.

She also urged the president to engage the neighboring state of Unity in order to create total peace in the area.

Early last Saturday 12 February, 17 people have reportedly been killed in revenge-related violence in Touch County of Ruweng Administrative Area according to the Information Minister.

James Arop said the violence followed an attack in Bolyaar Boma of Touch County where three men were reportedly killed at a fishing site and another one at his house by armed men on the 6th and 10th of this month respectively.

It later prompted a retaliatory attack on the neighboring State of Unity on Saturday which also left more than 20 people injured.

“The youths of Tuoch County were angry and said the killers of the previous attack were arrested and not jailed in Ruweng where they committed the crime”, James Arop told media.

The minister however said the security situation returned to normal after the clash.

Intercommunal fighting has been on the rise across South Sudan. Cattle raids are a chronic problem in parts of South Sudan, separate from fighting involving political parties.