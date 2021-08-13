Kiir sets up committee to address land grabbing in Juba

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has formed an ad hoc committee to address the growing land grabbing and informal settlement in Juba City and the environs of Juba County.

In a decree read on the national public service broadcaster, the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) Wednesday evening, President Kiir appointed Michael Chiangjiek the National Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Developmentand Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani the Governor of Central Equatoria State to co-chair the committee.

SSPDF chief of Defense Forces, Inspector General of Police, Director-general of Internal Security Bureau (ISB) National Security Service and the commissioner of Juba County were appointed to the 12-member committee.

President Kiir tasked the committeeto identify areas affected by informal settlements and land grabbing inand around Juba, and determinethe population, household members and other related demographic dataof those livingin the areas.

The committee will identify the causes of informal settlement and land grabbing and study the customary informal land management systems and practices in Juba city and Juba County.

The 12 members were also directed towork within six months to develop strategies of addressing the land acquisition crisis, and ensure that the agreed solutions and strategies are implemented by relevant authorities to bring to an end land issues accordingly, the decree stated.

The committee wouldalso among others, perform other necessary tasksrelated to land acquisition matters and report progress on monthly bases to President Salva Kiir Mayardit.