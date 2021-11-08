jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
Kiir set to visit Qatar tomorrow

By John Agok

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation International Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng and Presidential Security Advisor Tut Manimeme Gatluak left for Qatar yesterday ahead of President Salva Kiir’s visit on bilateral ties.

South Sudan and Qatar has something in common especially in bilateral relations since the Independence when Qatar opened a National Bank in 2011.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Newspaper on phone yesterday, Ateny Wek Ateny, Presidential Press Secretary confirmed that the President of Republic of South Sudan would be visiting Qatar on Tuesday.

“Yesterday the Presidential Advisor on Security and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng left for Qatar ahead of President of the Republic of South Sudan Kiir Mayardit”, he said.

He stated that the relationship between South Sudan and Qatar was okay and good.

Ateny did not disclosed the real reason of President Kiir‘s visit to Qatar apart from Bilateral visit.

In 2011, the state-owned Qatari National Bank (QNB) became the first foreign bank to open in the newly independent South Sudan.

