Kiir reshuffles Lakes’ cabinets

By John Agok

President Kiir Mayardit relieved respectively legal Advisors, Four Ministers and three Commissioners and appointed their successors in Lakes State.

According to a presidential decree read out on the state–owned television on Monday, Kiir fired state legal advisor John Sabit Magok, and the four ministers relieved were; Makuer Mabor for Local government and law enforcement agency, Majur Mayom Awan for Housing and Public utility, Deborah Akech Kucniin for Labor, Public and Human Resource and Kongor Deng Kongor for General Education and Instructions.

The successors were; Benjamin Makuer Mabor as Lakes state’s legal affairs advisor , Chol Kuotwel as the Minister of Local Government and Law enforcement, MawetManuerKok, Minister of Housing and Public Utilities. Jok Ayom Majak the Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development and Nelson Makoi Makur as Minister of General Education and Instruction.

In the same decree president Kiir also relieved Mapour Malek Arop as Rumbek East County Commissioner, Arop Kumbai Dhalbeny of Rumbek North County and Johnson Malual Achiek of Yirol East County.

The president appointed Samuel Mading Gak as Rumbek East Commissioner,Isaac Mayiik Loi as Rumbek North County Commissioner and Manyang Luk Lueth as Yirol East County Commissioner.

Kiir relieved Marko Tong Aliet as the deputy chairperson, employee’s justice chamber commission and appointed Mapuor Malek Malual as his successor.

The relieved state constitutional post-holders are all from SPLM party. There were no reasons indicated for firing of state‘s officials.

This mini-reshuffle is the first change since the appointment of Lakes State Governor Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor last year.