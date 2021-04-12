KIIR-Replaces army chief, office minister

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit in a striking surprise changed top security officials and executives.

The Presidentfired and replaced South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) Chief of Defense Force (CDF) Gen. Johnson Juma Okot and his Office Minister, Nhial Deng Nhial, in a series of decrees issuedon Saturday.

Gen. Johnson Juma Okot commonly referred to as JJ Okot had been in the postsince replacinghis former boss Gabriel Jok Riak in Maylast year.

He has been replaced by his former deputy for administration and finance, Gen. Santino Deng Wol who was also promoted to the rank of General from Lieutenant General.

JJ Okot has been appointed as grade one South Sudan ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Former minister Nhial Deng Nhialhas been replaced by Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin who is President Kiir’s special envoy and government chief negotiator for the Saint’Egedio brokered peace talks with holdout opposition groups.

Dr. Marial in the past held various cabinet positions including ministry of information, ministry of foreign affairs and was also Southern Sudan’s first Minister of Regional Cooperation, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry before independence in 2011.

The presidential decrees read on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) also changed Malek Reuben Riak as the deputy minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

Malek Reuben Riak was replaced with Lt. Gen. Chol Thon Balok who has been the Deputy Chief of Defense Forcessince last year.

He was also the former governor of the defunct Central Upper Nile state.

Gen. Malek Reuben Riak has also been assigned a new post as South Sudan grade one ambassador to the State of Eritrea.

President Kiiralso appointed Major General Thomas DuothGuet as the new South Sudan grade one Ambassador to the State of Kuwait after replacing him with Major General Simon YienMakuacas Director General of General Intelligence Bureau, National Security services.

President Kiir promoted the Director General of Internal Security Bureau, National Security services (NSS)AkolKhorKuc to the rank of First Lieutenant General in his position.