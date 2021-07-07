Kiir relieves Undersecretary in Ministry of Health

By Bullen Bala Alexander

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has fired Dr. Mayen Machut Achiek as country’s Health Ministry Undersecretary after one year in office.

In a decree read on State Television on Monday, President relieved Dr. Mayen as the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and appointed Dr. Victoria Anib Majur as the new undersecretary of the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Mayen was appointed to the position in June 2020 replacing Dr. Makur Korim. However, no reason is given for his removal.

In a separate development, Kiir also revoked the appointment of Henry Stephen Danga of Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) representing Central Equatoria State, just two days after his appointment.

Kiir then appointed Anita Morsan of Eastern Equatoria State and John Madeng Chan of Jonglei State, both were from his party SPLM to the TNLA to replace members whose appointments were revoked.

On Saturday, the President revoked the appointment of up to 35 MPs and made new appointments. The MPs,majority who were from the incumbent SPLM-ITGoNU ticket were appointed in May this year.

The members of the TNLA and the Council of States are yet to be sworn in.