KIIR-Reconstitutes NilePet Board

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Fridayreconstituted the Board of Directors of Nile Petroleum and Gas Corporation (NilePet).

In the order read on SSBCin the evening, President Kiir appointed Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin the Minster for Presidential Affairs as the chairman of the board, replacing his predecessor Nhial Deng Nhial who was sacked this month.

The president also maintained Joseph Napwon Cosmos, the Minister environment, and Bol Ring Muorwel the current Managing Director of NilePet, as deputy chair and Secretary to the board respectively.

The presidential order reappointed as members of the board,Amb. Mayen Dut Wol the undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Khalid Marol Riak, Chairperson of National Petroleum and Gas Commission and Juan Alice Joshua the Head of Legal Administration in the President’s office.

Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and Chuol Pal Gai Lam also retained their membership as representatives of Business Community and Private Sector respectively.

President Kiir expanded the membership of the board from initial eight to11 addingGarang Majak Bol, First Undersecretary in the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning andAwuou Daniel Chuang the undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

Dier Tong Ngor,the Governor of the Central Bank, 1st Lt. Gen. Akol Khor Kuch the Director-General of Internal Security Bureau, National Security Services, and Andrew Akon Akech were also appointed members.

Nile Petroleum and Gas Corporation (NilePet) was recently faced by staff deployment stand-off that resulted in some seconded to oil firms disobeying the management orders to return to their required duty stations’.