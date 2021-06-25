Kiir reconstitutes media institutions

By Wek Atak Kacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit issued Republican decree orders on Wednesday evening by reconstituting the National Communication Authority, Media Authority and Broadcasting Authority.

In a statement read out on the State-ownedtelevision, theSouth Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) Kiir appointed Professor John Akec, who is the Vice-Chancellor at the University of Juba as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Communication Authority and Jean MellitKowal as his Deputy.

Napoleon AdokGai, former Director of the National Communication Authority was reassigned to the position of the Board’s Secretary.

“Six other people, including General AkolKoorKuc, Dr. LadoWani Kenji, Ochung Genesis Carlos, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development, Elijah Ali, and Simon Akuei Deng would be members of the board,”

He also reshuffled the Board of Directors of the National Media Authorityassigning AtongMajokas the Chairperson of the Board, deputized by Joseph IhiyaOday.

Elijah Alier Managing Director of the Media Authority would be serving as the secretary of the board.

“Other six who will in the board included Teresa Medisto, Irene Aya, MajokAyiMaruel, Victor Pollen Papa, AjouLuolAkuei, and Abraham Mariak Albino.

At the same time, President Kiir appointedSouth Sudan Broadcasting Corporation Board of Directors. MaryAjith would serve as the Chairperson while Dr. Chaplain Kara will be the Vice Chair and James MagokChiling, the Managing Director tow be the Secretary General.

“Six notable members of the board will be Dr. Victoria Anib, Arya LoroLotho, Michael TunMagok, Teresa Cressio, Andrea Mag-Mabior, and Johnson Lutiba Lang,”