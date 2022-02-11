Kiir receives credentials from five ambassadors

By William Madouk Garang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wednesday received credentials of five new ambassadors to the Republic of South Sudan as a process of establishing diplomatic relations.

Among the five ambassadors officially accredited are the Arab Republic of Egypt, Russia Federation, Republic of Ghana, United Republic of Tanzania and Republic of Namibia to the Republic of South Sudan.

The accreditation ceremony was organized at State House- J1 in Juba, in the presence of the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng and Executive Director in the Office of President, James Deng Wal.

During the ceremony the ambassadors officially delivered their credentials to President Salva Kiir were; Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt – H.E. Mohamed El Moatez Mostafa, Russia Federation – H.E. Vladleu Semivolos.

As well as from the Republic of Ghana – Her Excellency Amma Adamaa Twun, United Republic of Tanzania – H.E. Dr. John Stephen Simnachawene and Republic of Namibia – Her Excellency Emilia Ndinela Mikusa. .

In a press statement to the media after the accreditation ceremony, the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng congratulated the Ambassadors for having been successfully accredited to the Republic of South Sudan.

Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would always be ready to provide all necessary diplomatic facilitation to all accredited Ambassadors to the Republic of South Sudan.